Give your car that extra shine for Hari Raya with Carro Care exterior car polish service from just RM130

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / March 25 2024 6:27 pm







One of the main benefits of a polish is its shiny, new and well-maintained appearance. With a professional polish, your car will look as if it just rolled off the factory floor. Even an old car can be made to look much newer despite the years.

So if you don’t plan to get a new ‘kereta Raya’ this year, how about giving your existing car a well-deserved polish instead?

Carro Care is currently running a promo where you can give your car a shiny exterior with a polish from just RM130. That’s RM88 off the usual price.

All you need to do is click here and fill in the form. Carro Care will be in touch with you to arrange your car polish appointment.

What is car polish?

Polishing a car involves using abrasive compounds to remove a fine layer of the paint’s surface, thus eliminating small imperfections such as scratches, swirl marks, oxidation, and other surface blemishes. It’s like exfoliating your car’s skin with a scrub, taking off the damaged layer of clear coat so a fresh layer is exposed. It’s done using a rotating pad and abrasive polishing compounds.

The primary benefits of polishing your car’s exterior paint include:

Restoration of Gloss and Shine : Polishing removes the dull, oxidized layer of paint, revealing the fresh, vibrant color beneath. This restoration of the paint’s natural gloss and shine can significantly improve the car’s aesthetic appeal.

: Polishing removes the dull, oxidized layer of paint, revealing the fresh, vibrant color beneath. This restoration of the paint’s natural gloss and shine can significantly improve the car’s aesthetic appeal. Removal of Imperfections : By smoothing out the surface irregularities, polishing can substantially reduce the visibility of scratches, swirl marks, and etchings, leading to a more uniform and appealing look.

: By smoothing out the surface irregularities, polishing can substantially reduce the visibility of scratches, swirl marks, and etchings, leading to a more uniform and appealing look. Improved Protection : A smooth, polished surface is more effective at repelling water, dirt, and other contaminants, which can protect the paint from further damage. Moreover, polishing prepares the paint for the application of wax or sealants, which can provide additional protective layers.

: A smooth, polished surface is more effective at repelling water, dirt, and other contaminants, which can protect the paint from further damage. Moreover, polishing prepares the paint for the application of wax or sealants, which can provide additional protective layers. Increased Resale Value : A well-maintained and polished vehicle not only looks more attractive but can also command a higher resale value, as it reflects careful ownership and maintenance.

: A well-maintained and polished vehicle not only looks more attractive but can also command a higher resale value, as it reflects careful ownership and maintenance. Enhanced Durability of Paint: Regular polishing (when done correctly and not excessively) can help maintain the integrity of the paint over time, potentially delaying the need for more extensive and costly paint repairs or a complete repaint.

How often can I polish my car?

Just like going for teeth scaling, you cannot do it too often! Excessive polishing can thin the paint and eventually lead to damage. Moreover, understanding the type of paint and its condition is crucial before proceeding, as some newer or specialty paints might require different care procedures.

This is why you should go to pros like Carro Care which has in-house Japanese paint experts like Yama-san to evaluate your paintwork.

How can I sign up for Carro Care’s offer?

All you need to do is click here and fill in the form. Carro Care will be in touch with you to arrange your car polish appointment.