Op Selamat 22 concludes with slightly lower accident rate, 10% less deaths on the road this Raya season

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 18 2024 3:58 pm

Op Selamat 22 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 has concluded, and the grim figures have seen a slight reduction. According to inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, total number of road accidents saw a 1.41% reduction compared to last year’s Raya holidays.

It’s not a thing to celebrate as there were still 8,862 accidents versus 8,989 cases last year. Of the total, 105 cases were fatal accidents, and this is 10% lower compared to the 117 cases recorded in 2023. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths caused by accidents were 119, lower than last year’s 126.

“Motorcycle riders and pillions still recorded the highest deaths at 79 in this Op Selamat, compared to 80 in 2023,” Razarudin said, adding that among the main causes of road accidents are failure to control the vehicle due to fatigue or sleepiness, and not keeping a safe distance among vehicles.

In contrast with the slight reduction of accidents and deaths, PDRM issued 292% more summonses compared to Raya 2023. That’s right, 292%, from 29,216 to 114,467 saman. The IGP said that the high number of saman issued is to serve as a reminder to motorists to adhere to road regulations. On another note, the number of house break-ins decreased 31% from 272 cases to 189.

