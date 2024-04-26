2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in Malaysia, RM23,500

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 26 2024 2:51 pm

Officially launched in Malaysia is the 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, with the Bullet Standard priced at RM23,500 and the Bullet Gold tagged at RM23,900. The new Bullet 350 was launched at Royal Enfield’s new showroom in Petaling Jaya, located at Pacific Tower.

The Bullet 350 has remained an icon of Royal Enfield’s catalogue, the original design dating back to 1948. Retaining its air-cooled, single-cylinder engine displacing 349.34 cc, the Bullet 350 gets 19.94 hp at 6,100 rpm with 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

According to the catalogue, the Bullet 350 is capable of a maximum speed of 114 km/h in fourth gear, with drive going to the rear wheel through a five-speed gear box and chain. With a wet weight of 195 kg, the Bullet 350 has a seat height of 805 mm while the fuel tank holds 13-litres.

Coming standard on the Bullet 350 is two-channel ABS, acting on single hydraulic discs front and rear. The 19-inch spoked front wheel gets a 300 mm diameter disc with twin-piston floating calliper while a 270 disc and single-piston calliper stops the 18-inch spoked rear wheel.

Suspension is done by non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers in the rear with six levels of adjustability. A combination digital and analogue instrument cluster displays all the necessary information while a USB charging port is found beneath the handlebar.

