Proton sold 11,025 units in April 2024 – 18.7% market share, X50 regains top spot in B-segment SUV sales

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / May 6 2024 10:57 am

Proton has announced that it sold 11,025 units (domestic and export) in April 2024, a 12.96% decrease (or 1,641 units) from the 12,666 units it delivered in March. The month’s numbers are however a 17.1% improvement over the same month in 2023, when it sold 9,415 units.

Sales for the first four months of the year stands at 50,175 units, higher than the 49,702 units sold in the January to April period last year. The company estimates its market share to be 18.7% in April (and at 19.2%, year-to-date), keeping it firmly in second place in the overall national sales table.

In terms of model specific numbers, the Saga continued to fly the flag for the national carmaker, with the 5,031 units shifted in April making it the top performer for the brand. Year-to-date numbers for the model stands at 23,278 units.

In second place was the X50, with the 1,642 units sold in April helping the model regain the top spot for B-segment SUVs in the country. The third-best performer for the brand was the S70, with 1,635 units of the sedan delivered last month. This is followed by the Persona, which saw 1,429 units shifted in April.

Next was the X70, with 552 units sold, followed by the Iriz, with the 424 units shifted in April bringing sales of the hatchback to 1,958 units for the year. Rounding off things was the X90, with 312 units delivered to customers last month.

The company also revealed export figures, stating that it had gone up by 38.5% to 835 units compared to 603 units registered in the same period last year. A total of 427 units of the Saga have been exported this year, an increase of 16% from the 368 units recorded in the same period last year. As for the X50, 176 units have been sent overseas this year, while 89 units of the S70 have been sent to Brunei in the first four months of the year.

“The slowdown in automotive sales in April, where TIV shrank by 16.8% compared to March 2024, can be

attributed to the long holiday period as OEMs, dealerships and other members of the local automotive ecosystem took time off to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri. However, the sustained demand for Proton models is further bolstered by ongoing efforts in quality improvement with better Global Customer Product Audit (GCPA) scores since 2019, instilling greater confidence among drivers,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.