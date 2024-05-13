AXCR 2024: Malaysia leg of rally cancelled due to heightened security risk, to proceed within Thailand

The organiser of the 2024 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR 2024) has announced that the Malaysia leg of this year’s rally will be cancelled due to safety concerns, and the event will proceed in Thailand.

“With recent developments at the border, the Thai authorities have identified safety of the convoy would be at risk. Ensuring the safety and security of all participants, attendees, staff, and supporting authorities involved in AXCR is of the organiser’s utmost priority. After careful consideration and consultation, we have concluded that the prudent course of action is to cancel the Malaysia leg event,” read the statement by the organiser.

The safety reasons for the cancellation were not explicitly stated by the organiser of AXCR, however the most recent security issue in the region was the May 6 bombing in the Narathiwat province of southern Thailand, resulting in two Malaysians injured, according to the Malaysian ministry of foreign affairs. The two have since received outpatient treatment, and have been discharged from hospital.

Originally to take place across borders, AXCR 2024 was initially to begin in Surat Thani and head towards Trang, before entering Malaysia in Leg 4 via Bukit Kayu Hitam in Perlis, and travel onwards to Pulau Pinang. Legs 5 and 6 were to traverse Ipoh before arriving at the finish in Kuala Lumpur.

