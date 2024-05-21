2024 MINI Cooper S debuts in Malaysia – new F66 with 204 PS/300 Nm 2.0T, 7DCT; estimated price at RM280k

Posted in Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / May 21 2024 1:01 pm

BMW Group Malaysia today introduced the new F66 MINI Cooper at the Malaysia Autoshow alongside a bevy of other vehicles. Set to be delivered to customers in the Q3 of this year, the new F66 MINI Hatch is being offered in a sole Cooper S variant that currently carries an estimated price of RM280,000.

Now, it’s important to note the F66 is not the fully electric version of MINI’s iconic hatchback that we saw last September (codenamed J01) but is instead a heavily revised version of the previous F56 MINI Hatch that maintains an internal combustion engine – call it a big facelift.

In the case of the Cooper S, it is a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit developing 204 PS (201 hp) and 300 Nm of torque. This is paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as before that drives the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 kmh/ time of 6.6 seconds and top speed of 242 km/h.

While the underpinnings and powertrain are familiar, the exterior design of the F66 Cooper is noticeable different and takes inspiration from the minimalistic styling of the J01 electric vehicle (EV).

Highlights include circular LED headlamps with horizontal daytime running light elements within each cluster, while the grille has an octagonal shape. The simplified approach also sees the omission of the faux bonnet vent as well as the side scuttles on the fenders.

On that mention, one way to tell the F66 apart from the J01 is by the size of the fender piece near the clamshell bonnet, with the latter being small by comparison. The conventional door handles and black body cladding are F56 carryovers.

The F66’s continued emulation of the J01 continues in the rear, with triangular-shaped LED taillights linked by a trim piece that has the model script on it. Even the lower apron has a black section with reflector “posts” sticking out the ends. However, there are some cues to mark out the ICE car, including the positioning of the tow hook cover and the design of the C-pillars leading into the rear spoiler.

Inside, the F66 Cooper S gets the J01’s circular OLED display measuring 9.4 inches as well as a nearly identical dashboard layout. The former is driven by the Android-based MINI Operating System and provides access to almost all vehicle functions, climate system included.

You do get physical controls in the form of the latest MINI toggle bar, although that only includes gear selection, simple media controls and toggling through the MINI Experience modes.

A new steering wheel and a fabric-wrapped dashboard are other changes made for the F66, the latter now following a two-tone look. We’re getting the Cooper S in Classic guise, which sees black-blue fabric covering various services, accompanied by Vescin vegan leather for the steering wheel as well as sport seats that have a grey/black look and blue inserts.

The latest MINI Cooper with a petrol engine is still a four-seater and the boot space you get remains the same at a tiny 210 litres, although you can fold the 60:40-split rear seats to get a total cargo capacity of 725 litres.

Our Cooper S is equipped with 18-inch ‘Slide Spoke’ two-tone light-alloy wheels, MINI logo projections on both sides, a Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, Comfort Package Plus, Comfort Access and MINI Interaction Unit.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the Cooper S gets the Driving Assistant package which includes lane change warning with active lane return, lane departure warning with active steering intervention, speed limit info, manual speed limit assist, passive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, evasion assist, rear cross traffic alert with brake intervention and exit warning.

It was also stated that Driving Assistant Plus is available (presumably as a paid add-on like with the base iX1), which adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go, steering and lane control assist as well as automatic speed limit assist.

Standard here is Parking Assistant Plus that includes Park Assist (parallel and perpendicular parking assistance), Active Park Distance Control, a reverse camera, Reversing Assistant, Parking View, Remote 3D View and a dashcam.

