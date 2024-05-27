Chery Malaysia signs MoU with MoF’s Technology Depository Agency, to promote ESG practices

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / May 27 2024 12:54 pm

Chery Auto Malaysia recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Technology Depository Agency (TDA), a government agency under the finance ministry. Chery says the collaboration signifies a significant commitment to promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices within the Malaysian automotive sector.

According to the press release, TDA plays a pivotal role in fostering Malaysia’s economic and tech advancement. Through its Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP), TDA acts as a bridge, connecting local industries with world-leading technology partners. ICP empowers Malaysian companies to acquire critical knowledge and enhance their global competitiveness through government procurement.

The MoU between Chery and TDA marks a new chapter in promoting sustainable practices within the Malaysian automotive industry. This collaboration will focus on developing and implementing innovative ESG initiatives that will benefit the nation, the organisations say.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro e+ PHEV was previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

“This MoU signifies our dedication to exploring, extending, and enhancing collaborative efforts, which will not only strengthen our interactions but also drive meaningful impacts among stakeholders, professionals, and staff,” said Chery Auto Malaysia president Leo Chen.

“Through this partnership, we will explore solutions for environmental concerns and social well-being. Our aim is to develop and implement innovative programmes that address both environmental and social issues,” said Dr. Sharoul Jambari, CEO of TDA.

The two parties say that the initiatives planned include reducing waste, promoting cleaner production processes, and exploring responsible battery management practices within the EV industry. Additionally, the collaboration aims to improve working conditions within the automotive supply chain, foster diversity and inclusion within the workforce, and contribute to local communities through social responsibility programmes.

