2025 F70 BMW 1 Series teased ahead of world debut

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / June 4 2024 12:03 pm

BMW has begun teasing the imminent debut of the fourth-generation 1 Series, which is reportedly codenamed the F70. Set to debut in the year the 1 Series celebrates its 20th anniversary, the upcoming F70 is expected to stick to a front-wheel drive platform that was first introduced with the current F40 model.

Official details are limited for now, but a leak in February this year indicates the F70 will only be offered with petrol and diesel engines. The line-up is said to include the 118, 120, M135 xDrive, 118d and 120d, with petrol variants expected to drop the ‘i’ suffix, as previously reported.

The leak also revealed the all-new 1 Series will be larger than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,361 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,459 mm, although the wheelbase remains at 2,670 mm. Production will supposedly start in July 2024, so a world premiere is to be expected soon.

The familiar wheelbase suggests BMW is retaining the UKL2 platform from the F40, albeit with improvements. The platform should also be used for the next-generation (F74) 2 Series Gran Coupe, which will be followed by a long-wheelbase version (F78) for China.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.