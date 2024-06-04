New traffic flow trial MEX Highway’s Putrajaya exit – weekdays 6am to 10am, from today till June 14

Posted in Local News / By /

New traffic flow trial MEX Highway’s Putrajaya exit – weekdays 6am to 10am, from today till June 14

Click to enlarge

MEX Highway users, take note. PLUS, which operates the Elite Highway, has announced a trial traffic flow scheme on the Elite’s Lingkaran Putrajaya, specifically KM7.40 to KM7.65, Putrajaya bound.

Basically, this stretch is after the MEX Highway toll as you head towards Putrajaya. See the map above for a clearer picture. Traffic cones will be placed to let the merge happen later down the stretch. PLUS says that this will help reduce congestion during morning peak hours.

The trial will be in place on weekdays 6am to 10am, from today till June 14 (next Friday). Motorists are to follow the road signs and crew from PLUS and MEX in the area. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 