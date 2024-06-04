New traffic flow trial MEX Highway’s Putrajaya exit – weekdays 6am to 10am, from today till June 14

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 4 2024 9:54 am

Click to enlarge

MEX Highway users, take note. PLUS, which operates the Elite Highway, has announced a trial traffic flow scheme on the Elite’s Lingkaran Putrajaya, specifically KM7.40 to KM7.65, Putrajaya bound.

Basically, this stretch is after the MEX Highway toll as you head towards Putrajaya. See the map above for a clearer picture. Traffic cones will be placed to let the merge happen later down the stretch. PLUS says that this will help reduce congestion during morning peak hours.

The trial will be in place on weekdays 6am to 10am, from today till June 14 (next Friday). Motorists are to follow the road signs and crew from PLUS and MEX in the area. Drive safe.

