Ops Hormat Undang Undang to run till June 15

In a social media announcement, police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) said Ops Hormat Undang Undang (Respect the Law Operation) will run from today till June 15. The large scale operation will involve over 200 police personnel throughout Kuala Lumpur.

Focus will be on seven types of traffic offences. These are obstructing traffic, illegal parking, number plates, running red lights, using a mobile phone while driving, stopping beyond the white line at traffic lights, and offences committed by motorcyclists as well as underaged riders.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operation will run in two phases. The first phase is currently ongoing, while the second phase will take place from September 15 to 29.

  antony loke jual nombor plate on Jun 04, 2024 at 1:58 pm

    So we only need to respect the law from 04-Jun to 15 Jun 2024…
    After that period no need to respect the law kah?

    Regret voting for this stupid gov(PKR+DAP+UMNO)

  Headmaster coming..be good boy,ya on Jun 04, 2024 at 3:24 pm

    I cant understand why operasi besar besaran must be publicised.
    So,what happens on June 16 ? All hell will break loose again,cos “headmaster not around”.
    In Kangaroo land,I saw police do a alcohol test at 9am ,in a remote orchard road.The orang putih driver was given a summon to attend court. No publicity..just all year round unannounced road blocks to nab drunkards,rempits,trouble makers,drug pushers.
    Hello,do you announce u r on holidays for 2 weeks in facebook,no one at home?

