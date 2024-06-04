Ops Hormat Undang Undang to run till June 15

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 4 2024 12:33 pm

In a social media announcement, police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) said Ops Hormat Undang Undang (Respect the Law Operation) will run from today till June 15. The large scale operation will involve over 200 police personnel throughout Kuala Lumpur.

Focus will be on seven types of traffic offences. These are obstructing traffic, illegal parking, number plates, running red lights, using a mobile phone while driving, stopping beyond the white line at traffic lights, and offences committed by motorcyclists as well as underaged riders.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operation will run in two phases. The first phase is currently ongoing, while the second phase will take place from September 15 to 29.

