PLUS Taiping toll motorcycle lane closed till June 13

Posted in Local News / By /

PLUS Taiping toll motorcycle lane closed till June 13

Click to enlarge

PLUS has announced that the motorcycle lane at the North South Highway’s Taiping (U) exit will be temporarily closed from today (June 4) till June 13.

The temporary closure of the bike lane that rings around the PLUS office is for upgrading in the form of resurfacing works. As such, motorcycles will be directed to use the leftmost lane at the toll plaza over the period.

Those in cars, note that the leftmost lane is being shared with two-wheelers and be alert. Follow the signs in the area and drive and ride safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Truckers on Jun 04, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    Teaching them to go using main highway lane, next time they will continue use it to pass the tolls even after motor lane has been fixed. There must be enforcement to stop them once route has been normalised again otherwise it will make great inconvenience to the most left lane users, since any motor passby will trigger the boom gate to close before the car user can pass it.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 