PLUS Taiping toll motorcycle lane closed till June 13

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 4 2024 10:35 am

Click to enlarge

PLUS has announced that the motorcycle lane at the North South Highway’s Taiping (U) exit will be temporarily closed from today (June 4) till June 13.

The temporary closure of the bike lane that rings around the PLUS office is for upgrading in the form of resurfacing works. As such, motorcycles will be directed to use the leftmost lane at the toll plaza over the period.

Those in cars, note that the leftmost lane is being shared with two-wheelers and be alert. Follow the signs in the area and drive and ride safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.