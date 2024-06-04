PLUS Taiping toll motorcycle lane closed till June 13

PLUS has announced that the motorcycle lane at the North South Highway’s Taiping (U) exit will be temporarily closed from today (June 4) till June 13.
The temporary closure of the bike lane that rings around the PLUS office is for upgrading in the form of resurfacing works. As such, motorcycles will be directed to use the leftmost lane at the toll plaza over the period.
Those in cars, note that the leftmost lane is being shared with two-wheelers and be alert. Follow the signs in the area and drive and ride safe.
Comments
Teaching them to go using main highway lane, next time they will continue use it to pass the tolls even after motor lane has been fixed. There must be enforcement to stop them once route has been normalised again otherwise it will make great inconvenience to the most left lane users, since any motor passby will trigger the boom gate to close before the car user can pass it.