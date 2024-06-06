Lekas Kajang Selatan layby closed until August 31 for upgrades to toilets, prayer room facilities

Posted in Local News / By /

Lekas Kajang Selatan layby closed until August 31 for upgrades to toilets, prayer room facilities

Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban Sdn Bhd (Lekas) has announced that the Kajang Selatan rest area will be closed until August 31, 2024 in order to carry out upgrades to the toilets and prayer room facilities at the location, reported The Star.

The highway operator advised highway users to make use of facilities at the nearest rest area, which is the Beranang rest and service area (Beranang RSA, Kajang Northbound) or to use nearby petrol stations during the period of the Kajang Selatan layby closure.

“The upgrading works aim to provide highway users with better comfort,” read a statement released by the highway operator.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 