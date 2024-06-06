Lekas Kajang Selatan layby closed until August 31 for upgrades to toilets, prayer room facilities

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 6 2024 9:49 am

Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban Sdn Bhd (Lekas) has announced that the Kajang Selatan rest area will be closed until August 31, 2024 in order to carry out upgrades to the toilets and prayer room facilities at the location, reported The Star.

The highway operator advised highway users to make use of facilities at the nearest rest area, which is the Beranang rest and service area (Beranang RSA, Kajang Northbound) or to use nearby petrol stations during the period of the Kajang Selatan layby closure.

“The upgrading works aim to provide highway users with better comfort,” read a statement released by the highway operator.

