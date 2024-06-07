Sime Darby Motors takes over Sungai Besi airport this weekend – Auto Bavaria BMW, BYD, Auto Selection

By Danny Tan / June 7 2024 10:28 am

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) will be taking over KL Base this weekend, June 7-9, with Auto Bavaria (BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad), BYD and Auto Selection, its pre-owned cars division. KL Base is the current name for the historic Sungai Besi airport, which means you get to experience the cars on the runway – a rare opportunity.

The Auto Bavaria AutoFest will be featuring BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands. The long-standing BMW dealer in Malaysia with 12 consecutive wins in the BMW Excellence Club is offering cash rebates of up to RM100,000, tailored financing solutions and generous trade-in values. Test drives with expert guidance plus test rides of the BMW CE04 and CE02 are available.

The second event is the Auto Selection Used Car Carnival and first-ever Sime Darby Motors Pre-Owned EV Fair. Auto Selection is SDM’s pre-owned division, and this will be one of the largest used car carnivals in Malaysia, it says. You’ll find all brands of cars, attractive rebates, competitive trade-in values and event-exclusive pricing. SDM will also have its first-ever Pre-Owned EV Fair with warranty and attractive financing.

Click to enlarge

The BYD Challenge Day is serving up an exciting and eco-friendly experience for the whole family, with games and giveaways including prizes worth up to RM36,888 – an Ogawa iMelody massage chair is part of the goodies. Quench your thirst with free drinks from Tealive and Bask Bear Coffee.

Don’t miss the opportunity to test drive BYD’s EVs. If you choose to purchase, enjoy cash rebates of up to RM20,000, a complimentary wallbox plus charging credit, or 0% interest rate. There’s also a referral programme where introducers will receive RM300 in charging credit for referring a friend or family member.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse range of automotive experiences under one roof with these three exciting events. This line-up is designed to offer something for everyone, regardless of whether you’re looking for a new vehicle, a high-quality used car or an eco-friendly electric vehicle. We invite all automotive enthusiasts and families to join us at KL Base this weekend for an unforgettable automotive celebration,” said Jeffrey Gan, SDM’s MD of Southeast Asia.

