No cracks found on Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) Jalan Cheras flyover, ‘just a black line’ – KKR

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 10 2024 11:45 am

So, it’s not what it seems. There are no cracks on the structure of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) Jalan Cheras flyover, the works ministry (KKR) has said.

KKR said in a social media post that on-site inspection conducted last week by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), SPE concessionaire and a consultant found no cracks on the structure.

“It is just a black line which is a construction joint from previous concrete work. The consultant also confirmed that the highway portal structure is not affected and is safe. An inspection and safety verification report will be prepared and submitted to the LLM,” the post said, reported by NST.

Last week, a social media user shared pictures of ‘visible cracks’ in the structure of the SPE flyover above Jalan Cheras. “Are the cracks on the flyover getting wider?” the netizen asked. Subsequently, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi reposted it on X and instructed the relevant authorities to inspect the alleged cracks.

