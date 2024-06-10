No cracks found on Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) Jalan Cheras flyover, ‘just a black line’ – KKR

Posted in Local News / By /

No cracks found on Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) Jalan Cheras flyover, ‘just a black line’ – KKR

So, it’s not what it seems. There are no cracks on the structure of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) Jalan Cheras flyover, the works ministry (KKR) has said.

KKR said in a social media post that on-site inspection conducted last week by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), SPE concessionaire and a consultant found no cracks on the structure.

“It is just a black line which is a construction joint from previous concrete work. The consultant also confirmed that the highway portal structure is not affected and is safe. An inspection and safety verification report will be prepared and submitted to the LLM,” the post said, reported by NST.

Last week, a social media user shared pictures of ‘visible cracks’ in the structure of the SPE flyover above Jalan Cheras. “Are the cracks on the flyover getting wider?” the netizen asked. Subsequently, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi reposted it on X and instructed the relevant authorities to inspect the alleged cracks.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • WHERE consultant Report? on Jun 10, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Who is the contractor and consultant?

    State Secret?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Squid on Jun 10, 2024 at 2:52 pm

      Did u bother to look for it or simply assume its a state secret?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • ioma on Jun 10, 2024 at 4:28 pm

    We normally hear such occurrence only in middle kingdom. Are these contractors from …. middle kingdom?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 