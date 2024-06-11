No KL Car Free Morning on June 16, Raya Haji holiday

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 11 2024 11:49 am

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, June 16. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to the Hari Raya Haji holiday weekend.

Hari Raya Haji or Hari Raya Aidiladha falls on June 17, which is next Monday. This means that it will be a long weekend break for many.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 5/7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

