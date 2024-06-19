Petronas opens first fuel station in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Petronas has opened its first fuel station in Sao Paulo, Brazil last week, in partnership with the Monte Carlo fuel station network in the country, as shared by Petronas general manager for retail and brand licensing, downstream refining, marketing and trading Badrul Hisham Mahmud on LinkedIn.

The opening of the Petronas station in the country makes this “the first station by the Malaysian petroleum brand to be opened outside Malaysia”, said Argenta director of planning, projects and new businesses Murilo Dancieri Silveira in the shared post. Petronas fuel stations have previously entered the Thailand market.

“With this move, we now offer Brazilian consumers the option of filling up with the fuel [powering the eight-time] champion of the [Formula 1] constructors’ championship, Petronas Primax. We at Argenta and SIM Distribuidora de Combustíveis are proud to participate in this movement,” Silveira said in his post.

“We are very proud to be part of this historic moment for the fuel sector in Brazil, with the inauguration of the first Petronas gas station in the country,” said Erik Martimiano da Silva of new businesses development at SIM Distribuidora de Combustíveis.

