ETCM launches new Nissan 3S centre in Muar, Johor

Posted in Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / June 20 2024 5:41 pm

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced the opening of a new Nissan 3S centre in Muar, Johor. Operated by dealer partner NM Supreme, the new outlet follows the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) corporate identity, highlighted by a red Nissan tablet on the exterior of the building.

With a total built-up area of over 8,000 square feet, the all-new RM2 million facility features a showroom that can display up to six vehicles and a comfortable customer lounge, complete with high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity and F&B refreshments.

It also has a 4,000 square feet service centre equipped with four service bays and manned by six professionally-trained technicians. Capable of accommodating up to 16 vehicles per day, the service centre is able to handle an estimated 352 vehicles a month.

“Customer satisfaction is central to what we do at ETCM. We appreciate the efforts undertaken by our business partners at NM Supreme and congratulate them for setting up this beautiful 3S centre in the heart of Muar. The initiative to elevate Nissan dealerships by being NRC-compliant is to ensure that customers receive world-class service at top-notch facilities, in line with the global Nissan brand experience,” said ETCM CEO Khoo Cheng Pah.

The NM Supreme Nissan 3S centre is located at 106, Jalan Meriam, Muar, and its showroom is open from 9am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday. The service centre operates from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.