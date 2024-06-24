2025 Geely Emgrand facelift revealed; Proton S70 twin in China to retain 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / June 24 2024 11:41 am

The 2025 Geely Emgrand has been unveiled through the carmaker’s filing with the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), and the updated sedan is expected to go on sale later this month, reported Car News China.

Changes to the exterior of the 2025 Emgrand are sparing, and remains recognisable as a twin to the Proton S70, where the updated Geely wears a waterfall-style, chrome-finished radiator grille in front, L-shaped LED daytime running lights, along with revised headlamps.

The rear end of the 2025 Emgrand appears to be carried over unchanged, and the 2025 seen here in the filing images appear to use the same full-width tail lamp assembly as on the Proton S70, while the rear bumper also appears unchanged.

According to the Chinese MIIT filing, the 2025 Emgrand will be made available with a total of five alloy wheel designs, in 15-, 16- and 17-inch diameter sizes.

Dimensions as disclosed in the MIIT filing match those of the pre-facelift Emgrand, remaining at 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,406 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. Optional equipment disclosed in the MIIT filing include cameras, radar, sunroof, and more.

Powertrain for the updated Emgrand will continue to be a 1.5 litre inline-four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 127 hp; the pre-facelift Emgrand pairs this engine with either a five-speed manual or a CVT, as in the Philippines-market model. As such, this differs from the Proton S70 specification that is a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The interior of the 2025 Emgrand has yet to be depicted in this MIIT filing, though the cabin of the revised Geely sedan can be expected to similarly sparing in its updates, as with the car’s exterior. Compared to the existing Emgrand, the Proton S70 features a cabin that is notably more premium.

For the existing version of the Geely Emgrand, the sedan is priced from 69,900 yuan (RM45k) to 129,800 yuan (RM84k) in China.

