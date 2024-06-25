Smartlane for Kajang Silk to SKVE highways, 12h daily

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 25 2024 9:43 am

Users of the Kajang Silk, take note. Prolintas has announced a Smartlane from KM28.0 of the highway to KM1.1 of the SKVE Highway towards Putrajaya. It’s not just for the morning or evening rush hour, but both – hours are from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm daily.

If you’re not already aware, Smartlane is the opening of highway emergency lanes for legal use by light or passenger vehicles. It is to help smoothen traffic flow by optimising all lanes available and increase capacity at critical stretches on the highway.

In conjunction with the Smartlane opening, there will be a partial lane closure at the Uniten intersection from Sg Merab to Putrajaya every morning from 7am to 9am. Follow the signs and remember to merge back into the normal lanes when the Smartlane ends. Drive safe.

