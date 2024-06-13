PLUS activates 18 SmartLane zones for Hari Raya Haji holiday period – legal use of highway emergency lane

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 13 2024 10:20 am

PLUS has announced 18 SmartLane zones for the North South Highway over the Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday period. The 18 locations span from Kedah in the north to Johor – check out the graphic above for the exact locations and dates.

If you’re not already aware, SmartLane is the opening of highway emergency lanes for legal use by light or passenger vehicles. It is to help smoothen traffic flow by optimising all lanes available and increase capacity at critical stretches on the highway.

Note that before the start of a SmartLane, there will be signs to inform motorists 1km and 500m before the start point, and there will also be an electronic mobile sign board just before the start, which will have another sign with a green light. Reminders that you’re in an active SmartLane will be set up every 500m, and there will be a green light every 1km too. With all these in place, perhaps motorcyclists will be aware that they have to share.

All good things come to an end however, and 200m before the end of the SmartLane, you will see a ‘TAMAT’ sign, which will also be at the end point.

When using the SmartLane, follow the speed limit, and PLUS recommends that you drive below 60 km/h. Once you’re in, stick to it till the end and do not merge back into the regular lane. Motorists in the leftmost regular lane are advised to give way to merging traffic at the SmartLane’s end point.

Remember, the use of highway emergency lanes are only legal at designated SmartLane zones, and if you’re caught using it outside of these 18 areas (check the dates too), it remains an offence and there will be eyes. Be alert and drive safe.

