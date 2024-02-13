Biker knocks side mirror of PLUS Smartlane user in Rawang – police urging both parties to make report

Here’s another incident where a car on the PLUS Smartlane – where emergency lanes on certain stretches of the highway can be legally used to ease congestion – angered a motorcyclist. Bikers must feel like they ‘own’ the emergency lane, not knowing that the lanes are fair game. By the way, Smartlane is not new for CNY 2024, and it has been used for some time now to ease rush hour traffic on the NKVE.
We’ve already seen one angry biker stopping his tourer and confronting a Smartlane user; now here’s another incident on the PLUS at KM 437.2 near Rawang. According to the car’s dashcam timestamp, it happened on February 10. It is said that an approaching motorcycle knocked the side mirror of the car, and as we can see from the video, the rider sped off.
According to Gombak district police, this case is being investigated under Rule 10 LN 166/59 and both parties involved are being urged to make a police report. The public and those who have information can contact officer Mazlan Bin Mohd Arifin at 012-4551413 or IPD Gombak at 03-61262222.
The cops say that the motorcycle type and number plate cannot be ascertained, but from the video above, it looks like DEV 9620. This got me wondering: why are motorcycles exempt from highway toll? If the idea is to not burden the working class, good, but surely you’ve got to be T20 to own some of these big bikes, which take up the space of a car and are often found going faster than most cars? And we’re not even talking about the convoys.
Here’s the full list of Smartlane stretches for CNY 2024.
Comments
There are only two bikes that have that tail design (excluding some modifications). It’s either Yamaha R1 2018-present or Yamaha R15 (V4/R15M). But seeing the exhaust on the right side, my guess is Yamaha R15. Hardly a big bike. More like small bike, big self entitlement, and a fragile ego.
Plate D negeri mana. Abeslaa moto DEV 9620
Negeri yg penduduknya tak kisah minom air paip karat/berlumpur itu pun kalau paip ada air la
With comments like this, no wonder the green wave is inevitable. Instead of complaining about Bangsa Majority, better you work hard and migrate.
Looks like one of our no. plates, no?
Shhh….jgn cakap kuat2…hurt my feelings….kita pretend bawak moto cc besau sebab tak mampu
That’s not even a big bike.. that’s just another snob on 155cc tryna be a big bike.. and that last paragraph, i think its a good debate between the you (the writer ofc) and another paultan motorcycle writer.
Jgn cabar hak rempit kita. We’ll take to the streets to protest
“This got me wondering: why are motorcycles exempt from highway toll?”
Do you know how hard it is to use card while riding? You need to find your wallet, take card out of wallet, tap the card, put card back in wallet, put wallet back in pants. If it’s raining, even worse.
For car it’s easy, the card is already on your door or somewhere within reach.
Then there’s only 1 lane for motorcycle vs 10 for cars. Are you willing to give up some of your car lanes for motorcycles?
You know why they’re exempt?
In the 80s/early 90s, when bikes were paying toll, they’re toll booth was located on the far left of any toll plaza. A lorry that was on the lane next to the bike lane rammed into some bikes that were queueing up to pay toll. Since then, it was deemed too dangerous and toll for bikes was abolished.
as expected, mesti ada mamat jakun yang tak tahu pasal smart lane ni. malas membaca, malas ambil tahu, tapi rasa dialah terpaling tahu. plate “D”.
Aound like a walaun
Don’t be disingenuous Danny, no bike is taking up the space of a damn car and warranting a toll payment on those grounds.
As for the rider caught hitting the car, let’s make one thing absolutely clear – there is no justification for vandalising another vehicle on the road. He should be charged and brought to justice simple as that. No self respecting rider will condone such behaviour.
oh no, what have you done danny, now all the smelly BO bikers from perap in their sweat and day old food in their beards gonna come whack you
“This got me wondering: why are motorcycles exempt from highway toll?”
Toll rates are typically based off vehicle weight. Road damage increases exponentially the heavier your vehicle is (fourth power law). Motorcycles compared to a car deal negligible wear damage to the road. If you’re wondering why taxis and buses pay less, it’s because they transport people. More people in taxis/buses means less congestion and wear on roads from privately owned vehicles.
Don’t so mention the obvious la…..
I have a semi related question, if this was a normal emergency lane, is it legal for bikes to use the emergency lane? From my understanding the emergency lane is only for emergency use. I really don’t understand why the bikers are angry at cars if the bikers are also at fault.
it’s the same reason they beat the red light (i bet everyone’s dashcam has at least 1 footage of a biker beating the red light)
it’s the same reason why they ride between lanes and start violently revving and honking the very second a car signals trying to switch lanes properly.
it’s the same reason they ride against traffic at their convenience.
it’s the same reason they ride onto pedestrian pathways and sometimes even park there at their convenience.
and the reason is called: self-entitlement. further aggravated by lack of enforcement.