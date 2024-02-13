Biker knocks side mirror of PLUS Smartlane user in Rawang – police urging both parties to make report

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 13 2024 12:37 pm

Here’s another incident where a car on the PLUS Smartlane – where emergency lanes on certain stretches of the highway can be legally used to ease congestion – angered a motorcyclist. Bikers must feel like they ‘own’ the emergency lane, not knowing that the lanes are fair game. By the way, Smartlane is not new for CNY 2024, and it has been used for some time now to ease rush hour traffic on the NKVE.

We’ve already seen one angry biker stopping his tourer and confronting a Smartlane user; now here’s another incident on the PLUS at KM 437.2 near Rawang. According to the car’s dashcam timestamp, it happened on February 10. It is said that an approaching motorcycle knocked the side mirror of the car, and as we can see from the video, the rider sped off.

According to Gombak district police, this case is being investigated under Rule 10 LN 166/59 and both parties involved are being urged to make a police report. The public and those who have information can contact officer Mazlan Bin Mohd Arifin at 012-4551413 or IPD Gombak at 03-61262222.

The cops say that the motorcycle type and number plate cannot be ascertained, but from the video above, it looks like DEV 9620. This got me wondering: why are motorcycles exempt from highway toll? If the idea is to not burden the working class, good, but surely you’ve got to be T20 to own some of these big bikes, which take up the space of a car and are often found going faster than most cars? And we’re not even talking about the convoys.

Here’s the full list of Smartlane stretches for CNY 2024.

