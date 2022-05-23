Emergency lane abuse is a big no-no and can get you in trouble with the authorities. In some cases, there are even motorists that attempt to enact their own “justice” on culprits by purposely positioning their vehicle in a manner that blocks and prevents emergency lane abusers from gaining an advantage.
Such an incident was recently caught in a viral video posted on social media, which showed a motorcyclist blocking a Proton Saga driving on the emergency lane. Before you applaud the motorcyclist’s actions for “dishing out punishment,” you should know that the Saga driver has done nothing wrong.
Why? Well, the Saga driver is using the Smartlane that is currently put in place on the NKVE from Setia Alam to Shah Alam, a stretch that is notorious for bad rush hour traffic. To be more specific, the Smartlane is active from KM 3.2 to KM 9.2 northbound, from 6.30 to 9.30am on weekday mornings except public holidays – drivers must not exceed 60 km/h.
Based on the timestamp on the video, the incident took place on May 18, 2022, a Wednesday, at around 9.14am. As such, the Saga driver had every right to use the Smartlane, which PLUS Malaysia obtained permission from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to set up way back in January this year.
So, if you find yourself on this particular stretch of the NKVE and spot someone abusing the emergency lane, check the date and time before attempting to make that person famous on the internet for the wrong reasons.
Bagi yg bekerja di Klang Valley, tlg ambil perhatian.
Kenderaan dibenarkan utk mengguna emergency lane setiap Isnin – Jumaat dari 6.30 – 9.30am di highway NKVE Setia Alam – Shah Alam. Jgn nak tunjuk hero dengan block kenderaan lain mcm brader motor ni buat.
This is that kinda of rubbish rules that will cause chaos.
Emergency lane is emergency lane. just like traffic light, you can’t put red as trial for “GO”. it’s what it is man. if that is a bottleneck, then increase the lane for that stretch!!! where does all the tax money go?
go travel more and see the world dude
That is what the highway authority is doing, increase the lane during peak. The only problem is they didnt put signs every 500m to notify users
This is consider a type of reckless driving, road hogging, driving/riding with mental problem.
Any rider or driver doesn’t have right to do this.
More practically, you can horn, flash light, for a short period of time.
But on the fair side, more bikers are annoyed missing a safe biker Lane.
Motorcyclist always think they are king on the road
Those motorcyclist is the one abuse emergency lane, they thought emergency lane equal motor lane
What do you expect of mat rempit? Breaking rules all the time and think they have the opportunity to uphold the law this time.