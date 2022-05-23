In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2022 9:52 am / 7 comments

Emergency lane abuse is a big no-no and can get you in trouble with the authorities. In some cases, there are even motorists that attempt to enact their own “justice” on culprits by purposely positioning their vehicle in a manner that blocks and prevents emergency lane abusers from gaining an advantage.

Such an incident was recently caught in a viral video posted on social media, which showed a motorcyclist blocking a Proton Saga driving on the emergency lane. Before you applaud the motorcyclist’s actions for “dishing out punishment,” you should know that the Saga driver has done nothing wrong.

Why? Well, the Saga driver is using the Smartlane that is currently put in place on the NKVE from Setia Alam to Shah Alam, a stretch that is notorious for bad rush hour traffic. To be more specific, the Smartlane is active from KM 3.2 to KM 9.2 northbound, from 6.30 to 9.30am on weekday mornings except public holidays – drivers must not exceed 60 km/h.

Based on the timestamp on the video, the incident took place on May 18, 2022, a Wednesday, at around 9.14am. As such, the Saga driver had every right to use the Smartlane, which PLUS Malaysia obtained permission from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to set up way back in January this year.

So, if you find yourself on this particular stretch of the NKVE and spot someone abusing the emergency lane, check the date and time before attempting to make that person famous on the internet for the wrong reasons.