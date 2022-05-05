We’ve all seen it, someone flouting the law and getting away with, especially when it comes to road users on Malaysian highways, more so when it comes to abusing the emergency lane. But sometimes, karma does indeed strike back, as a highway user found out while using the emergency lane to cut a long queue of Hari Raya holiday traffic.
In the TikTok video, taken from a large vehicle queueing up in a long line of traffic, a white Proton X70 is seen making its way along the highway in the emergency lane. Unbeknownst to the offending driver, directly in front of the heavy vehicle is a police highway patrol car.
Peronda duduk depan lori supaya 'pemotong que' tak perasan kehadirannya ???? pic.twitter.com/F2DfYqNb1n
— MiLo SuaM (@milosuam) May 5, 2022
The Proton X70 merrily zips past on the left, and the patrol car immediately pulls out, switching on the light bar and giving chase to the emergency lane abuser. Sometimes, there is such a thing and instant retribution and justice for wrong doers, more especially those who blatantly break the law whilst other road users obey in the interest of the common good.
Malaysian police have implemented a strict enforcement policy during the Hari Raya Puasa period, cracking down on road users misbehaving. Aside from the usual speed traps and road blocks, police are also employing drones to identify and apprehend queue jumpers, as well as GoPro cameras for surveillance and detection of offences.
Comments
Good!! Terminate his driver license. Send him back to driving school and resit the test. 10 years probation.
Our north south highway should be 6 lanes from sg petani to jb 15 years ago.
So to those that question our enforcement authorities, don’t question anymore or else insta karma retribution onto you. DREDD AGREES
it’s always a joy to see this offenders get caught.
Not during festival season only. It happened everywhere every minutes! Strict enforcement is very important. I noticed it many times, traffic police just pretend did not see it!
Malaysia always do this kinda thing during festival, they forgot to enforce something that took so many lives away every year. I still can see a lot motorcyclist drive outside the motor lane on federal highway and you can still see those motorbikes hanging around those road with the ban signboard, with the police doing the same thing as well and do nothing behind them. When traffic light jam, they drove like no tomorrow hovering at high speed in between lanes and prohibited vehicles to change lane. Always horn and kick the car for changing lane like the middle of the lane is official own by them. Please enforce the law to keep the road safe rather than buying gopro and only catching car…
Enforcement should be unannounced,all year round,no tip off..
All these enforcement during Raya,CNY,Deepavali is not wrong but what about other days?
If a thief is coming to rob you tonight,is he going to announce it besarbesaran? The element of surprise should be a key factor when nabbing those speedy gonzalez and zigzag specialist.