In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 29 April 2022 6:54 pm / 1 comment

The road transport department (JPJ) motorcycle enforcement unit will be outfitted with GoPro Max 360 cameras for surveillance and detection of offences committed by road users through this coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season, Bernama has reported.

The motorcycle enforcement unit will be conducting patrols in areas identified as hotspots, and will focus on nine main offences that have been identified as the causes of fatal road accidents, said JPJ director general Datuk Zailani Hashim. A total of 128 cameras will be deployed for this purpose, according to the report.

“Roadblocks will be mounted as usual, and with the increase in the volume of vehicles on the road, monitoring will be done by members [of the enforcement unit] equipped with GoPro Max 360 cameras, the department’s director-general said.

The unit members outfitted with the cameras will be tasked with detecting offences such as the non-usage of helmets and seat belts, overtaking on double lines, traffic light violations, mobile phone use while driving as well as the overloading of commercial vehicles.

Based on recordings of the offences, owners of the vehicles found will be called for questioning before action is taken against them, Zailani said. The operation by the JPJ starts today, and will conclude on May 9, 2022.