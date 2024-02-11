Biker blocks car using Smart Lane on toll highway

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 11 2024 10:50 pm

With the 2024 Lunar New Year balik kampung exodus in full swing, the Smart Lane system is in effect on certain stretches of Malaysia’s toll highways. Done to alleviate traffic congestion on the highway especially during the pre- and post holiday travel period, the Smart Lane implementation during specific times and dates seems to have escaped one motorcyclist.

In a video shared by user anthraxxx781 on social media, a biker is seen stopping his motorcycle on the emergency lane, blocking the path of a car. This is not a one-time occurrence as it has happened in the past.

The rider then gets off his bike and confronts the driver, presumably to tell the driver off for using the emergency lane which is not allowed during normal days.

However, in several public announcements, vehicles on the toll highways are allowed to use the emergency lane during specific times and dates. This was reported in a paultan.org article, here.

Just to recap, the SMART Lane goes in effect beginning February 8, and lasts till February 18, with other dates applicable for certain stretches of highway. The full list is as follows:

from Bukit Tambun to Juru Toll Plaza – KM150.9 to KM150.5 (northbound)

Bandar Cassia to Sg Bakap layby – KM155.3 to KM156.0 (southbound)

Gua Tempurung to Gopeng KM306.7 to KM297.0 (northbound)

Slim River to Sungkai KM367.3 to KM354.0 (northbound)

Sungkai – KM354.0 to KM356.0 (southbound)

Rawang R&R to Sg Buaya – KM439.5 to KM435.5 (northbound)

Exit of Petron NKVE to Subang – KM11.2 to KM13.3 (northbound)

Nilai to Seremban R&R – KM280.0 to KM286.0 (southbound)

USJ overhead bridge to Seafield – KM6.1 to KM8.1 (northbound)

Port Dickson to Seremban – KM260.0 to KM263.1 (northbound)

Air Keroh to Jasin layby KM194.5 to KM 184.0 (southbound)

Kulai to Senai – KM27.0 to KM19.0 (southbound)

Senai to Kulai – KM19.0 to KM27.0 (northbound)

Dato Onn to Pasir Gudang – KM4.5 to KM1.9 (southbound)

