PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will be activating 14 SmartLane locations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) from varying dates until February 18, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations this year.
These locations are:
- from Bukit Tambun to Juru Toll Plaza – KM150.9 to KM150.5 (northbound)
- Bandar Cassia to Sg Bakap layby – KM155.3 to KM156.0 (southbound)
- Gua Tempurung to Gopeng KM306.7 to KM297.0 (northbound)
- Slim River to Sungkai KM367.3 to KM354.0 (northbound)
- Sungkai – KM354.0 to KM356.0 (southbound)
- Rawang R&R to Sg Buaya – KM439.5 to KM435.5 (northbound)
- Exit of Petron NKVE to Subang – KM11.2 to KM13.3 (northbound)
- Nilai to Seremban R&R – KM280.0 to KM286.0 (southbound)
- USJ overhead bridge to Seafield – KM6.1 to KM8.1 (northbound)
- Port Dickson to Seremban – KM260.0 to KM263.1 (northbound)
- Air Keroh to Jasin layby KM194.5 to KM 184.0 (southbound)
- Kulai to Senai – KM27.0 to KM19.0 (southbound)
- Senai to Kulai – KM19.0 to KM27.0 (northbound)
- Dato Onn to Pasir Gudang – KM4.5 to KM1.9 (southbound)
Full table of the 14 SmartLane locations with SmartLane lengths, dates and times detailed below:
