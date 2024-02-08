PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 8 2024 10:36 am

PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will be activating 14 SmartLane locations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) from varying dates until February 18, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations this year.

These locations are:

from Bukit Tambun to Juru Toll Plaza – KM150.9 to KM150.5 (northbound)

Bandar Cassia to Sg Bakap layby – KM155.3 to KM156.0 (southbound)

Gua Tempurung to Gopeng KM306.7 to KM297.0 (northbound)

Slim River to Sungkai KM367.3 to KM354.0 (northbound)

Sungkai – KM354.0 to KM356.0 (southbound)

Rawang R&R to Sg Buaya – KM439.5 to KM435.5 (northbound)

Exit of Petron NKVE to Subang – KM11.2 to KM13.3 (northbound)

Nilai to Seremban R&R – KM280.0 to KM286.0 (southbound)

USJ overhead bridge to Seafield – KM6.1 to KM8.1 (northbound)

Port Dickson to Seremban – KM260.0 to KM263.1 (northbound)

Air Keroh to Jasin layby KM194.5 to KM 184.0 (southbound)

Kulai to Senai – KM27.0 to KM19.0 (southbound)

Senai to Kulai – KM19.0 to KM27.0 (northbound)

Dato Onn to Pasir Gudang – KM4.5 to KM1.9 (southbound)

Full table of the 14 SmartLane locations with SmartLane lengths, dates and times detailed below:

