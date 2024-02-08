PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

Posted in Local News / By /

PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will be activating 14 SmartLane locations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) from varying dates until February 18, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations this year.

These locations are:

  • from Bukit Tambun to Juru Toll Plaza – KM150.9 to KM150.5 (northbound)
  • Bandar Cassia to Sg Bakap layby – KM155.3 to KM156.0 (southbound)
  • Gua Tempurung to Gopeng KM306.7 to KM297.0 (northbound)
  • Slim River to Sungkai KM367.3 to KM354.0 (northbound)
  • Sungkai – KM354.0 to KM356.0 (southbound)
  • Rawang R&R to Sg Buaya – KM439.5 to KM435.5 (northbound)
  • Exit of Petron NKVE to Subang – KM11.2 to KM13.3 (northbound)
  • Nilai to Seremban R&R – KM280.0 to KM286.0 (southbound)
  • USJ overhead bridge to Seafield – KM6.1 to KM8.1 (northbound)
  • Port Dickson to Seremban – KM260.0 to KM263.1 (northbound)
  • Air Keroh to Jasin layby KM194.5 to KM 184.0 (southbound)
  • Kulai to Senai – KM27.0 to KM19.0 (southbound)
  • Senai to Kulai – KM19.0 to KM27.0 (northbound)
  • Dato Onn to Pasir Gudang – KM4.5 to KM1.9 (southbound)

Full table of the 14 SmartLane locations with SmartLane lengths, dates and times detailed below:

PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

PLUS activates 14 SmartLane locations along North-South Expressway until February 18 for CNY 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 