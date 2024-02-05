NKVE Smartlane activation – northbound Shah Alam to Subang Jaya, KM11.2 to KM13.3; Monday to Friday

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 5 2024 9:37 am

Effective today, PLUS Malaysia has activated the Smartlane passage on the NKVE from Shah Alam to Subang Jaya in the northbound direction, from KM11.2 to KM13.3, the company has stated in an announcement.

The activation of the Smartlane is during peak hours of traffic, which is from 6:30am to 9:30am Mondays to Fridays, except public holidays. This is an initiative by PLUS Malaysia with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to increase the capacity of the existing highway lanes on that stretch, in order to improve traffic flow, according to the highway operator.

PLUS Malaysia advises highway users to obey traffic signage when passing through this location, and to be consistent in lane positioning and avoid frequently changing lanes. Highway users are also advised to obey the posted speed limits, as well as to plan lane change manoeuvres carefully when approaching the end of the Smartlane.

Smartlane operation has been trialled by PLUS Malaysia on the NKVE before, with the stretch from Setia Alam to Shah Alam from KM 3.2 to KM 9.2 northbound trialled for the function in January 2022, also from 6:30am to 9:30am, Mondays to Fridays except public holidays.

Smartlane trials had originally started in 2019, however the nationwide movement control order (MCO) due to the pandemic and the resulting light traffic meant there was no need for the function.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.