Sime Darby Motors launches Drivecare – one-stop vehicle service centre catering to all segments, brands

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 26 2024 1:33 pm

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has launched Drivecare, a new one-stop vehicle service provider designed to cater to the needs of cars owners across all segments and brands. According to the company, Drivecare was created to tackle common frustrations faced by customers such as inadequate facilities and workmanship, subpar customer service and lack of comfortable waiting areas.

Drivecare aims to provide competitive pricing, convenience and comfort to improve the servicing experience of customers, backed by highly trained facilities as well as state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

“Drivecare reflects our commitment to widening access for Malaysians to top-notch vehicle care. By combining unparalleled service quality with great value, we aim to provide car owners with a seamless and exceptional experience. Drivecare is poised to set a new benchmark for excellence in aftersales service,” said Andrew Basham, managing director of SDM.

At present, there are two Drivecare service centres operational within Sime Darby Auto Selection facilities located in Glenmarie, Shah Alam and Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur. SDM is targeting to expand Drivecare across Southeast Asian markets, followed by a rollout throughout its operations in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition to bringing vehicles in-person to the service centres, customers can also get their vehicles serviced by a mobile service team if they are within a 40 km radius of a Drivecare facility. The mobile team offers brake pad and tyre replacements (including balancing) on top of regular maintenance.

To celebrate the launch of Drivecare, customers can enjoy a number of promotions from June 26 to July 31, 2024. These include complementary vehicle inspections, wiper blades with every windshield replacement, car wash and Liqui Moly products, along with a 20% discount on parts and labour charges. The first 100 customers who bring a second car for servicing will also enjoy a 50% discount on engine oil – the first and second car must be registered under the same owner.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.