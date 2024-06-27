Gov’t implements programme to allow those without SPM to become certified driving school instructors

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 27 2024 12:18 pm

In an effort to address the shortage of instructors at driving schools (IM) across the country, the government says it is introducing a special programme that allows those without Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualifications to take up the driving school instructors’ certificate (SPIM) course.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said the initiative – which will be implemented by the road transport department (JPJ) – will allow individuals without a SPM certificate to become certified driving instructors, Bernama reports.

He said that driving institutes were facing a serious shortage of teaching staff, as there was about 700,000 would-be drivers who register every year at the 255 IMs nationwide. “IMs employ approximately 15,000 teaching staff, including employees. On average, each IM needs to take 2,500 students every year,” he said.

“So we are giving a period of six months from July 1 to December 31 for this exemption. Anyone who does not have an SPM can register to take the SPIM course,” he said.

He added that the special programme follows feedback to the ministry that there are many experienced and prudent drivers who have the potential to become good trainee instructors, but do not get the opportunity due to their lack of SPM qualifications.

“In the appeal letters received, there are retired armed forces or police officers who earn a living at IMs after completing their civil service,” he said. He said that applicants need to attend a two-week course at the JPJ Academy in Melaka, and added that the ministry will look at the effectiveness of the programme before reviewing the policy, if necessary.

In a related development, Loke said the JPJ has been asked to review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and existing regulations for IM vehicles, including conditions of their use, so that they are allowed to be used for the purpose of picking up and sending candidates and also for transportation from home to office for IM instructors.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.