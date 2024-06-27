PJ State road closure for anniversary event, Jun 28-30

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 27 2024 1:07 pm

Click to enlarge

Take note, those who work in PJ State or go there to run errands. MBPJ has announced the closure of Jalan Yong Shook Lin in the city centre, for the full rehearsal and the 18th anniversary celebration of Petaling Jaya as a city.

Specifically, Jalan Yong Shook Lin will be closed from 5pm till 6am daily from June 28 (tomorrow) till June 30. The alternative route to get around the closed stretch starts from IJM Land and goes through Jalan RU 7/1 and Jalan Taman 7/6, ending at Menara Choy Fook On. See the map above.

The grand celebration is on the night of June 29, and it will also see the promotion of Petaling Jaya International Folklore Festival 2025 as well as performances from the likes of Fahimi Angau, Victoria Ng, Santesh, Black Mentor and Aisha Retno, among others. If you’re going, park at Kompleks A, Padang B, Kompleks C, the PKNS building and Menara Choy Fook On.

