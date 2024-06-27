Volvo EX30 deliveries in the US delayed until 2025, likely due to tariff hike imposed on China-made EVs

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / June 27 2024 9:41 am

According to a report by Car and Driver, deliveries of the Volvo EX30 in the United States have been delayed until 2025. A spokesperson told the media outlet the reason for the delay was due to “changes in the global automotive landscape,” which likely points towards the US’ decision to raise its tariff on Chinese-imported electric vehicles (EVs) to 100%.

The EX30 made its global debut back in June 2023, with production of the small crossover starting at Volvo’s Zhangjiakou plant in China the same year. Pricing for the EX30 in the US was announced in October 2023, with the model priced from as low as USD36,245 (about RM171k) including destination. Before the latest news, the model was originally slated to arrive stateside by the end of 2024.

In the interim, Volvo Car USA has told customers with existing EX30 bookings that they will be given options to drive a different new Volvo until their purchase arrives. The decision to delay deliveries until 2025 coincides with Volvo’s announcement (also made in October last year) that it will start building the EX30 at its Ghent plant in Belgium beginning 2025 to expand production capacity. Pricing could potentially be revised due to potentially higher labour costs associated with cars built in Belgium.

“We have decided to wait with the market introduction so that we can optimise our footprint, as there are new US tariffs and the European Union may also introduce tariffs. Our US customers who had hoped to receive the car this fall will unfortunately not get it delivered until next year,” Bjorn Annwall, deputy CEO and chief commercial officer of Volvo, told Bloomberg.

In our part of the world, the local launch of the EX30 is expected to take ahead of the EX90, the latter said to go on sale here by the fourth quarter of 2024.

