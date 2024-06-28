PDRM saman 50% discount at Program Madani Rakyat Zon Timur – Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, July 5-7

Posted in Local News / By /

PDRM saman 50% discount at Program Madani Rakyat Zon Timur – Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, July 5-7

Yet once more, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering discounts of up to 50% on selected traffic summonses in another special campaign, this time in Kuantan, Pahang on July 5 to 7, in conjunction with the Program Madani Rakyat 2024 Zon Timur event.

For motorists in the east coast, this will be a good opportunity to take advantage of the limited-time discount offer. Traffic summons payment counters will be opened at the Dataran Sayangi Kuantan space from 9am to 4pm on those dates.

As before, the discounted rates will not be offered for summonses issued for offences such as red light offences, emergency lane misuse, dangerous overtaking and overtaking across double lines. Summonses for which discounts are also not applicable include non-compoundable offences, court appearance offences, offences involving lorries and modified exhaust-related offences.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 