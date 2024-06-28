SKDS Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 – subsidy refund applications open July 1, says finance ministry

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 28 2024 6:02 pm

The Malaysian government will begin accepting applications for subsidy refunds for recipients of the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) from July 1, the ministry of finance has announced.

The SKDS 2.0 subsidy facility is offered exclusively to owners of eligible logistics vehicles, whose applications have been approved under the SKDS 2.0 scheme but who have yet to receive their fleet cards for the diesel subsidy.

Eligible applicants can apply through the Budi Madani website, and those successful will be reimbursed for the difference in pricing between the current floated price of RM3.35 per litre, and the subsidised SKDS 2.0 rate of RM2.15 per litre for diesel purchased since June 10, 2024, up to a maximum monthly volume as stated in the schedule by the ministry.

According to the finance ministry, the terms and conditions of the interim refund mechanism are:

Owners of eligible logistics vehicles must have their SKDS 2.0 application approved by the domestic trade and cost of living ministry by June 30, 2024, and have not yet received their fleet cards.

Applications for fleet cards must be submitted to participating fuel station operating companies by 15 July 2024.

Claim submissions will be accepted from July 1, 2024 onwards.

The refund is subject to the ceiling volume (litres) of diesel fuel consumed per claim submission, with each submission covering one month’s expenses.

Diesel purchase receipts must be retained for audit purposes.

The ministry of finance will reimburse successful claim submissions within 15 working days.

This interim refund mechanism is intended to cover additional expenditures commencing 10 June 2024 until the fleet card is received or for a maximum of two months, whichever is earlier.

Finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah was quoted as saying that the refund mechanism aims to assist eligible logistics businesses in line with the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism, thus minimising the risk of inducing price increases for essential goods.

“The targeted diesel subsidy scheme aims to address leakages and ensure assistance goes to those intended. This will enhance the management and efficiency of public finances as we strive to propel the nation’s prosperity as envisioned in the Madani Economy framework,” he said.

Currently, 23 types of commercial logistics vehicles are eligible for the SKDS 2.0 subsidy scheme, and the government is urging the owners of these vehicles to promptly apply for the scheme to prevent the escalation of transport costs. Eligible logistics business operators can apply for the SKDS 2.0 scheme through the KPDN MySubsidi website, here.

