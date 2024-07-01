BHPetrol ‘Beli dan Menang Ka-Ching’ contest rewards 100 lucky winners with cash, gold and petrol prizes

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 1 2024 11:14 am

BHPetrol held a prize presentation ceremony for its ‘Beli dan Menang Ka-Ching’ contest over the weekend at its petrol station in Jalan Meru 2, Klang. The contest, which ran in March and April this year, saw 80 winners take home cash and gold as prizes.

A group of 80 winners collected their prizes at the event, and another 20 consolation prize winners of RM1,000 each had their names announced on BHPetrol’s website. Of those who were present, 20 took home the grand prize of RM5,000 each and 20 others won the second prize of free petrol for one year worth RM4,000.

The following 20 winners took home Habib vouchers worth RM3,000 and the final 20 at the event walked away with Habib 5g 999.9 gold piece each.

During the contest period, every BHPetrol eCard member who spent a minimum RM40 on fuel and mart purchases were automatically entered in the contest.

“We are overwhelmed with the good response and high participation in the contest. Our exciting offer managed to attract many new customers as well as our loyal customers to visit BHPetrol. We hope the prizes will be useful to the winners in their daily needs,” said Azizul Azily Ahmad, CEO of BHPetrol.

At the event, BHPetrol also launched its latest contest called ‘Pam & Beli Syoknya Menang’, which runs from today (July 1) till August 31. This time, there are RM250,000 worth of prizes to be given away, and as before, RM40 gets you an entry, Good luck!

