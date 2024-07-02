Bus involved in deadly Genting crash that left two dead had expired permit, is over 15 years old – MOT

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 2 2024 9:53 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke has revealed that the tour bus that crashed near Genting Highlands on June 29, 2024 had an expired permit. As reported by Malay Mail and Bernama, Loke added the bus permit lapsed on February 16 and the driver was also driving without a licence and had 27 past traffic summonses for various offences.

“The bus had also exceeded the time allowed to operate as the vehicle is over 15 years old. But it is still operating,” said Loke, who instructed the land public transport agency (APAD) to take stringent action against the operator of the tour bus.

Since then, the APAD has issued a show cause letter to the tour bus operator involved in the tragic accident at KM16.5 of Jalan Genting Highlands. The incident, which took place around 10.40am last Saturday, resulted in the death of two Chinese nationals while several others were injured.

Loke said the road transport department (JPJ) plans to take action under Section 42(2) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 against the offending tour bus company. “We are proposing invoking a rarely-used provision where those found guilty can be fined up to RM500,000, sentenced to two years in jail, or both,” he said.

“The ministry views this crash seriously as it clearly shows the company did not follow the law and terms stated in the permit, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle, and the bus itself is older than the permit,” Loke added.

