Crackdown on tour buses begins after deadly Genting crash, 2 drivers already caught without licences

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 2 2024 1:58 pm

Just three days after a tour bus that crashed near Genting Highlands resulted in two deaths, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has initiated a “major” crackdown on tour bus and van operators today, following an announcement transport minister Anthony Loke made yesterday.

The operation appears to have been extremely effective, as The Star reported that within the first hour of the crackdown, JPJ enforcement officers already seized two buses temporarily, after their drivers were caught without driving licences. Today’s joint operation, which involved some 70 JPJ, police, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and tourism ministry officers, lasted from 6am to noon.

“The bus companies were contacted and told to send replacement drivers before they were allowed to leave at about 9.30am,” said JPJ senior enforcement director (legal division) Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, adding that the agency will issue summonses to the companies that operate the said buses.

Muhammad Kifli also said another tour bus driver was detained after failing a drug test, while tests for drivers of another 16 tour buses and five express buses came back negative. Johor JPJ officers also temporarily detained a tour bus entering Malaysia after it was found that its Singaporean driver did not possess a licence.

This comes after a tour bus carrying 21 people flipped on its side while descending Genting Highlands, killing two Chinese tourists. An initial investigation found that the permit for the bus, which was 15 years old, had lapsed on February 16 and the driver was also driving without a licence and had 27 past traffic summonses for various offences.

Loke said he had instructed the land public transport agency (APAD) to take stringent action against the operator of the tour bus, including suspension and revocation of its operating licence, if it is found to have violated regulations.

