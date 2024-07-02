Cycle & Carriage opens 12th Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Malaysia, 4th outlet in Penang at Jln Sungai Pinang

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 2 2024 2:30 pm

Cycle & Carriage has launched its 12th Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Malaysia and the fourth in Penang, located along Jalan Sungai Pinang in George Town. The new 2S facility opens its door in the year Cycle & Carriage celebrates its 125th anniversary and helps to cater to the company’s ever-growing customer base in the north.

Spanning 90,000 square feet, including a built-up area of 56,822 square feet, Cycle & Carriage Sungai Pinang is strategically positioned within close proximity to iconic landmarks such as Komtar and Gurney. The 2S centre features the latest Mercedes-Benz retail brand presence, with a comfortable lounge area as well as personalised services and the Star Assistant.

The facility is also the only Mercedes-Benz body and paint centre in Penang with 21 service and repair bays. These are housed across five floors of service workshops, and with a team of skill technicians, the service capacity is 550 vehicles per month.

“We celebrate a key milestone with the launch of the 12th Mercedes-Benz branch by Cycle & Carriage in Sungai Pinang, Penang, a testament to our collective pursuit of excellence. The new Cycle & Carriage Sungai Pinang service centre brings to life our luxury retail brand presence providing customers with an immersive experience that seamlessly blends sophistication and modern design,” said Amanda Zhang, CEO and president of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

Another standout aspect of Cycle & Carriage Sungai Pinang is its green building certification with a gold rating. Eco-friendly initiatives include a façade that minimises heat penetration, the use of solar panels, energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, LED lighting with photocell and motion sensors as well as a real-time monitoring of energy usage.

The outlet also comes equipped with a rainwater harvesting system, 180 kW DC chargers and car lifts to provide access to the five levels, with redundancies and backup power supply to ensure uninterrupted operations, even during emergencies.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of Cycle & Carriage Sungai Pinang reflects our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to welcoming customers across the region to experience our newest Mercedes-Benz Cycle & Carriage service centre and the exceptional services provided at this branch,” said Thomas Tok, CEO of Cycle & Carriage.

