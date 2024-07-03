PLUS Malaysia partners Petronas to develop hybrid super stations along highways – Klang Valley first

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 3 2024 9:29 am

PLUS Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petronas Dagangan to develop commercial hybrid stations along highways. According to Bernama, the Klang Valley has been identified as the pilot location for what is referred to as the first ‘hybrid super station’.

PLUS managing director Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said the project is in line with the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, which aims to decarbonise Malaysia’s transportation sector. “These hybrid stations will also enhance our mobility service facilities to improve the highway user experience while providing them with opportunities to engage in sustainable practices throughout their journeys,” she said.

Meanwhile, Petronas Dagangan managing director and CEO Azrul Osman Rani said the upcoming hybrid super station will span over 30,000 square feet and offer comprehensive mobility services. These include petrol and diesel stations as well as fast charging stations for electric vehicle (EV) owners.

Other features include convenient public facilities, wider retail options and a greater emphasis on sustainability through energy-efficient building designs, the inclusion of green spaces and the use of renewable energy sources.

