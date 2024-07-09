Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By /

Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal

Fortune favoured Malaysian Junior GP racer Qabil Irfan Azlan over the weekend with his double Moto 4 podium achievement. During the ESBK, or Spanish Superbike, round in Estoril, Portugal, Qabil entered the Junior GP class, riding for Frando Racing Team Liquid Moly.

In the third round of the 2024 series, in Race 1, Qabil finished third behind two Spaniards, Enzo Zaragoza and Eric Ruz. Taking confidence from his earlier third place, Qabil then improved his performance with a second place finish in Race 2.

This showed in 11-year old Qabil briefly leading Race 2, at one point pulling a one second gap ahead of the pack. However, the Terengganu boy was soon reeled in and caught by the pack, settling for second place in a hard fought race.

Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal

Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal
Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 