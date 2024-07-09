Double podium for Qabil in Moto 4, ESBK Portugal

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 9 2024 3:40 pm

Fortune favoured Malaysian Junior GP racer Qabil Irfan Azlan over the weekend with his double Moto 4 podium achievement. During the ESBK, or Spanish Superbike, round in Estoril, Portugal, Qabil entered the Junior GP class, riding for Frando Racing Team Liquid Moly.

In the third round of the 2024 series, in Race 1, Qabil finished third behind two Spaniards, Enzo Zaragoza and Eric Ruz. Taking confidence from his earlier third place, Qabil then improved his performance with a second place finish in Race 2.

This showed in 11-year old Qabil briefly leading Race 2, at one point pulling a one second gap ahead of the pack. However, the Terengganu boy was soon reeled in and caught by the pack, settling for second place in a hard fought race.

