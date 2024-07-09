MIROS Car Seat Check event at My Lovely Baby Puchong; July 13, 10am to 3pm, entry free of charge

Posted in Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / July 9 2024 6:09 pm

Safety equipment is only as safe as it can be when correctly used, and so the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is hosting a child seat check in conjunction with child products retailer My Lovely Baby in Puchong, Selangor this weekend. Entry is free of charge.

This event will be held this Saturday from 10am to 3pm on July 13, 2024 at My Lovely Baby Puchong, at No 1, Jalan TPP 1/7, Taman Perindustrian Puchong, 47100, Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia. To take part, interested parents or caretakers will need to scan the QR code (in the image within the embedded MIROS X/Twitter post below), which leads to an online form; or click here to go to the online form.

For those who want to take part with more than one child, parents/caretakers will need to select from the multiple-choice grid, once for each child, but in the same lane (Lane A and Lane B are offered within the form).

There is also a checklist to prepare for, ahead of arriving at the car seat check venue. Remember to bring your:

CRS (child restraint system, or child seat)

User’s manual for your CRS

Vehicle owner’s manual

The child, or children who will be using the CRS are encouraged to also attend. The organisers ask that participants arrive 10 minutes ahead of the allocated slot, and parents and/or guardians are required to ensure the safety of the participating children under their care throughout the CRS check event.

Slots are limited, so be quick to sign up. Safety-related knowledge is always valuable, and it could just save a life in a difficult situation.

