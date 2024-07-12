2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition – limited edition of only 555 units worldwide

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 12 2024 7:11 pm

Possibly the last hurrah for the Superquadro V2 in the form of the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition that is set for market release in October 2024 as a 2025 model. To be produced in a limited run of only 555 units worldwide, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is a tribute to the Superquadro family of engines.

First seen in the 2011 Ducati Panigale 1199 superbike, the Superquadro engine is a 90-degree V-twin with DOHC and four-valves per cylinder. Setting the Superquadro engine apart from the then ubiquitous Desmoquattro V-twin in Ducati’s sportsbike lineup was the use of gear- and chain-driven double overhead camshafts, as opposed to timing belts.

Using gear and chain combination provided precise articulation for the mechanical Desmodromic valve actuation system, compared to timing belts which were prone to failure and required intensive replacement intervals. The Superquadro name derives from the extreme over-square – quadro being Italian for ‘square’ – ratio between cylinder bore and stroke, at its zenith displacing 1,285 cc with a bore of 116 mm and a short stroke of 60.8 mm, producing a claimed 194 hp in the 1299 Panigale.

As to what might replace the Superquadro mill remains to be seen, and we suspect we will find out more when World Ducati Week 2024 happens in Misano from July 26 to 28 in Misano. Perhaps a two-cylinder version of the Stradale or Granturismo V-four engines?

For the Superquadro Final Edition, Centro Stile Ducati, it’s in-house design studio, and graphic design specialists Drudi Performance have teamed up to create the Superquadro Tribute livery for the Panigale V2. This comprises of the primary colour scheme of white, red, black and grey.

These follow the outline of the Panigale V2, while bold black graphics form the number “1” on the front cowl and fairing sides. The matte grey of the fuel tank contrasts with the colours on the fairing, complemented with the saddle embellished with embroidery of the Italian Tricolore and embossed with Superquadro Final Edition graphics.

The Superquadro V-twin in this final iteration produces 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm from 955 cc. The head, clutch and oil pan covers are made of magnesium, while the Vacural casting crankcases come with aluminium pressed-in cylinder liners with NikaSil coating the bore.

Final Edition specific items include a billet aluminium triple clamp with edition number and model specific dashboard animation at start up. Carbon-fibre components include the silencer end cap, front and rear mudguards, swingarm, chain guard, clutch cover, shock absorber protection.

The tank cap and adjustable Rizoma footpegs are also machined from solid aluminium. For those wanting to put the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition on the circuit, a racing kit consisting of licence plate and mirror delete, while a GPS module for DDA data acquisition is standard.

Denoting the sporting intentions of the Panigale V2, a lithium-ion battery is fitted as standard equipment. Ohlins supplies the fully-adjustable front and rear suspension and the steering damper.

