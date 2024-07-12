Goodyear names Prashant Lal as MD of new ASEANZ business – combines Australia/New Zealand, ASEAN

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / July 12 2024 9:47 am

Goodyear has announced the formation of a new market structure that combines its Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) and ASEAN businesses into a single cluster, effective July 1, 2024. In an official release, the tyre company said the strategic move aims to enhance its fast-growing Asia Pacific business and capitalise on broader growth opportunities.

The newly formed Goodyear ASEANZ is led by Prashant Lal, who serves as managing director and brings with him 25 years of experience. Prior to his current role, Prashant was the managing director of ASEAN markets at Goodyear, having joined the company in 2023. Before that, he was the general manager of emerging Asia at Abbott for its diabetes care business, and he has also worked with GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Danone.

“The newly formed ASEANZ cluster will help our talented team drive growth and innovation in this strategically important cluster in Asia Pacific. By combining the strengths of our ANZ and ASEAN businesses, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and consumers and capitalize on new opportunities,” said Prashant.

“Merging ANZ and ASEAN together will also enrich careers and create additional opportunities for our associates in this expanded cluster by taking on increased responsibilities and developing higher competencies,” he added.

