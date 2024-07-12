PDRM offering 50% saman discounts this weekend at MAEPS Serdang – Hari Peneroka Felda, July 13-14

PDRM offering 50% saman discounts this weekend at MAEPS Serdang – Hari Peneroka Felda, July 13-14

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman this weekend, July 12-13. The campaign is in conjunction with the Hari Peneroka Felda event happening at MAEPS Serdang, specifically the Parking 1A area. The hours are 9am to 4pm on both days.

There’s no further explanation, but previous 50% discount offers at events were applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included were Op Selamat tickets. It would probably be the same this round.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in the Klang Valley. Finally, after seemingly popping up everywhere but KV.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan

 
 

