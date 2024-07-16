New Shell FuelSave Diesel launched in Malaysia – 3.75% better fuel economy in heavy-duty engines

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 4:42 pm

Shell Commercial Fuels has launched its new formulation of Shell FuelSave Diesel in Malaysia with advanced cleaning properties, which is claimed to help customers in the transport, construction, mining, and agriculture sectors improve fuel economy by 3.75% and recover power.

The new formulation was developed to clean up clean up fuel injector nozzle deposits and internal diesel injector deposits (IDIDs), while also protecting exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems from deposit build-up. These benefits are said to help businesses avoid unplanned breakdowns and replacements, which can be costly.

“We aim to help reduce total cost of ownership for businesses that rely on advanced diesel-engine technology to elevate their growth for a more profitable business,” said Shell Malaysia managing director Shairan Huzani Husain.

“Increasing costs, shifting supply chains and new ways of working have forced businesses to adapt quickly. On top of these setbacks, technologies continue to advance, engine maintenance becomes crucial and fuel choice becomes increasingly important,” he added.

“The last few years have been turbulent for our customers, to say the least. They faced various challenges including increasing costs, new ways of working and tightening emission targets. On top of this, engine technologies continue to advance, meaning operators’ fuel choices become increasingly important when dealing with current market demands,” commented Voo Ket Chung, country business manager for commercial fuels at Shell Malaysia.

“Our new formulation of Shell FuelSave Diesel is designed to ease these challenges by ensuring equipment is less likely to fall foul of engine deposits. It combines key ingredients including deposit control additive to target and remove injector deposits with a combustion improver which helps keep the EGR system clean. This helps to promote better engine performance, reduce downtime and drive down maintenance costs, allowing businesses to maintain a competitive edge,” he continued.

