ChargeSini has over 750 EV charging points as of Q2 2024 – 300 new locations pending for installation

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 17 2024 11:36 am

ChargeSini has announced it has established over 750 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Malaysia, with a notable increase in deployments in the second quarter of 2024. As such, the company says it has solidified its position as the largest charge point operator (CPO) with the broadest coverage in the country.

In its official release, ChargeSini said its chargers are strategically distributed nationwide, with an equal three-way split between condominiums; malls and supermarkets; as well as commercial buildings (office towers, restaurants and other key public and private facilities).

The company also highlighted a few milestones achieved in Q2 2024, including the establishment of 10 new locations with charging points, the partnership with Charge+ to form the largest Malaysia-Singapore EV charging network, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KTC Arkz Group to install 40 EV charging bays at Seri Iskandar Heights as well as the inauguration of the largest residential EV charging facility in Putrajaya at Tamara Residence.

In May, 32 AC chargers and three DC chargers were set up at key locations like The Food Merchant OUG and Sunway Medical Centre Penang. Another partnership deal was also signed with Sunway Group and Huawei Malaysia to expand EV charging stations at Sunway properties nationwide.

Lastly, in June, 14 charging stations were established and a deal was inked with Pro-Net to integrate ChargeSini DC chargers into its network to provide smart owners with a more seamless charging experience through the Hello smart app. A PhD research MoU with Multimedia University (MMU) for an AI-powered partnership was also made in the same month.

Looking ahead, ChargeSini is focused on further expanding its network and has over 300 locations currently pending for installation. By the end of the year, 26 EV charging stations will also be set up across Penang Island.

