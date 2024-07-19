PDRM offering up to 50% saman discount at Cyber Event Hall Cyberjaya, Selangor this Sunday, July 21

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering up to 50% discount on traffic summonses this weekend, in conjunction with the launch of the 2024 national month and the Kibar Jalur Gemilang (flying of the national flag) campaign that will be taking place at the Cyber Event Hall in Cyberjaya, Selangor, this Sunday on July 21, according to the information department.

In order to receive the discount, summonses must be paid on-site at the venue of the programme, and is subject to terms and conditions, according to the poster. The programme runs from 9am to 4:30pm on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

No further details specific to the payment of summonses at this event were issued, however based on previous 50% discount offers, the discount would be applicable to summonses issued excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Another day in M'sia on Jul 19, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Nice my I can cyberbully someone for rm50

  • opmanmy on Jul 19, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    Here we go again.

    The never ending saga of “discount”. I guess no need worry about “saman”…coz there’s always discount later on…malaysia boleh!

