2024 CFMoto 800MT Explore Edition Malaysian release – priced at RM57,800, with aluminium touring boxes

Posted in Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 22 2024 4:23 pm

2024 CFMoto 800MT Starry White

Getting its Malaysia market launch is the 2024 CFMOTO 800MT Explore Edition, priced at RM57,800. Every CFMoto 800MT Explore Edition comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty and there are two colour options – Gem Black and Starry White.

The 800MT comes with a parallel-twin power plant, with DOHC, eight-valves and liquid-cooling, displacing 799 cc. Power is claimed to be 89.8 hp at 9,250 rpm with a maximum torque of 75 Nm at 8,000 rpm, with the Euro 5 compliant engine fed by EFI and controlled with ride-by-wire throttle.

A six-speed gearbox with CF-SC slipper clutch gets delivers power to the rear via chain drive and an up-and-down quickshifter comes as standard equipment. The rider can choose between one of four riding modes – Sport, Rain, Off-road and All-terrain.

Braking on the front uses twin J Juan radial-mount callipers clamping 320 mm discs while the rear gets a single J Juan calliper acting on a 260 mm disc. The 800MT Explore Edition gets cornering ABS fitted as standard, with the ability to be switched off for off-road riding.

Suspension is done with KYB upside-down forks giving 160 mm of travel fully-adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. KYB also supplies the rear suspension with a preload and rebound adjustable monoshock giving 150 mm of travel.

Wheel sizing on the 800MT Explore Edition is 19-inches in front and 17-inches at the back. Standard tyre sizing is 110/80 front and 150/70-17 rear, wearing Michelin rubber.

2024 CFMoto 800MT Gem Black

The 800MT Explore Edition comes equipped with the latest in electronic riding aids, including RDS Rear Radar for blind spot detection, enhancing safety when changing lanes. Included in the electronics suite is switchable traction control and cruise control while all necessary information is displayed on an 8-inch TFT-LCD screen with smartphone connectivity as well as over-the-air updates using the CFMoto app.

Also part of the riding equipment supplied with the 800MT Explore Edition in Malaysia is aluminium hard cases, comprising of two side boxes and a top box. Top box capacity is 36-litres, while the left and right cases give 35- and 28-litres of storage, respectively.

Weight for the 800MT Explore Edition is claimed to be 231 kg, excluding luggage. Seat height is set at 825 mm while 19-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.