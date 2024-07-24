Chery supports Belia Mahir Project in providing youth jobs in the Malaysian auto sector – min RM2k salary

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / July 24 2024 4:58 pm

Chery Corporate Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Belia Mahir Project, a non-governmental entity under the National Skilled Workers Organisation. The signing was witnessed by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council chairman.

The partnership aims to foster career opportunities for Malaysian youth. It is set to bridge the gap between education and employment for skilled workers, offering a seamless transition from graduation to gainful employment within the automotive industry, Chery said in a statement.

The Belia Mahir Project actively works to support youths who are not in employment, education or training by providing access to higher education and skills training through partnerships with higher education institutions and vocational training centres. The project also helps secure job placements across various industrial sectors.

“With the recent launch of Chery’s assembly plant in Shah Alam, and more in the pipeline, we aim to cultivate a robust workforce of skilled professionals to maintain our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles and services to our valued customers,” said Leo Chen, executive VP of Chery Corporate Malaysia.

“By empowering local talent and fostering collaboration, we are not only supporting Malaysia’s industrial and energy transition goals but also contributing to the growth and development of the automotive industry in the country,” he added.

Upon completion of their training and education programmes, graduates recommended by the Belia Mahir Project will have the opportunity to join Chery Corporate Malaysia’s offices and assembly plant. Qualified individuals will receive a competitive minimum monthly income of RM2,000, plus staff benefits.

