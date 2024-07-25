BRT Sunway to operate on street level on July 28 – elevated track used for Sunway Rapid KL Good Run

Take note, Sunway/USJ residents and those who take the BRT Sunway Line. The elevated bus route will be running on street level this Sunday morning. That’s 6am to 11am, July 28. This is to make way for the Sunway Rapid KL Good Run event, which will flag off at 5am.

This means that the BRT buses will be moving under the elevated track, and will stop directly below the BRT stations except at five stations, which will have alternative pick-up and drop-off points. The stations are USJ 7, South Quay, Sunway Lagoon, Mentari and Sunway Setia Jaya – see the list and images above for the exact points to pick-up and drop-off.

The Sunway Rapid KL Good Run has three categories – 5KM fun run, 10KM and 21.1KM – and the latter two competitive categories will have a route that’s part BRT elevated, part street level. Race pack collection is this Friday (11am to 10pm) and Saturday (11am to 8pm) at Sunway Geo Avenue. Have a good run.

