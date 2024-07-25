Leapmotor C10 coming to Malaysia soon – Stellantis confirms Q4 2024 launch for large, affordable EV

Posted in Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 25 2024 11:48 am

Leapmotor is set to make its launch debut in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2024, Stellantis Malaysia managing director Jamie Morais revealed in report by NST. This is the same timeframe that was provided when Leapmotor International – a joint venture between Stellantis and the Chinese carmaker – was announced a few months ago.

“First, we have Leapmotor, which is set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. This will be our first brand to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) for the Malaysian market. We will bring in the Leapmotor C10, which uniquely sits in its own segment and is Leapmotor’s first global model,” said Morais.

The C10 will lead Leapmotor’s entry here and was previously previewed back in May. It is a D-segment SUV measuring 4,739 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,825 mm, which puts it in the same class as the Proton X90, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Official pricing isn’t available but it has been suggested that the C10 will be affordable, with Morais saying previously that it will be in the ballpark “of the most popular EVs currently in Malaysia.”

The C10 is Leapmotor’s first global model revealed at IAA Mobility in 2023, underpinned by the LEAP 3.0 platform with an 800V electrical architecture for up to 4C fast charging – the “C” indicates how many times a battery can be charged in one hour. A fully charged battery is said to provide up to 420 km of range following the WLTP standard.

Based on information from China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), the C10 employs a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with two capacities: 69.9 kWh and 52.9 kWh. Single-motor, rear-wheel drive as well as dual-motor, all-wheel drive setups are offered, with power outputs ranging from 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW).

GALLERY: Leapmotor C10 EV preview in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.